Tenderfoot Transmitting (operating as kHEN radio) provides education, cultural enrichment and entertainment for Salida and Chaffee County through the medium of a low-power 100-watt radio station.
The volunteer supported station benefits the region by providing programming that reflects the diverse interests and lifestyles of our community.
It is radio by and for the people it serves. It connects the different aspects of the community. Supported by the community, it is driven and programmed by volunteers to contribute to and ensure a healthy, vital community, offering diverse music, news and informational programming that primarily cannot be heard on major networks.
kHEN programming includes local music and offers local public service announcements as well as interviews with local people on a wide variety of topics. Some consider it to be a grassroots form of radio, growing up and flourishing, spreading seeds of thought and information via the airwaves and/or rooting deep and finding strength in the underground, the underrepresented, linking together and exposing listeners to things never heard before, whether it is a great new song or some non-profit or political action.