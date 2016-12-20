kHEN programming includes local music and offers local public service announcements as well as interviews with local people on a wide variety of topics. Some consider it to be a grassroots form of radio, growing up and flourishing, spreading seeds of thought and information via the airwaves and/or rooting deep and finding strength in the underground, the underrepresented, linking together and exposing listeners to things never heard before, whether it is a great new song or some non-profit or political action.